Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 2,800 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $1,163,106.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total value of $1,164,324.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $1,287,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

Salesforce stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,255,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

