Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,950.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,619.15.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $194.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,689.55. 4,619,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $782.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a one year low of $795.09 and a one year high of $1,735.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,344.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,242.43.

Broadcom’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

