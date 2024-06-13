Scotiabank Analysts Give ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) a C$51.00 Price Target

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$51.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ADENTRA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ADEN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,307. ADENTRA has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

