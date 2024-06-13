Scotiabank Analysts Give ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) a C$51.00 Price Target

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$51.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ADENTRA Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of ADEN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,307. ADENTRA has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.
About ADENTRA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADENTRA
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.