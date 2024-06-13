Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, a growth of 250.6% from the May 15th total of 80,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 72,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,112. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.05. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

