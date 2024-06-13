Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

