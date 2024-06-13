Shariaportfolio Inc. Purchases New Shares in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO)

Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000. SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF makes up 3.8% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPWO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004. SP Funds S&P World has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58.

About SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

