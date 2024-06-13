SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Update

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.5 days.

SHIMAMURA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHAOF remained flat at C$48.76 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$54.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.82. SHIMAMURA has a 12 month low of C$48.26 and a 12 month high of C$48.76.

About SHIMAMURA

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children's products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

