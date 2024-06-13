Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the May 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shimano Stock Up 1.5 %

Shimano stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 31,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Shimano has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $677.15 million for the quarter.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

