Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.55

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 410089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.08 million during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

