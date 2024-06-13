Short Interest in Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Drops By 77.3%

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the May 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atco Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATMGF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Atco Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

About Atco Mining

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

