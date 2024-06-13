Short Interest in Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Drops By 77.3%

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the May 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Atco Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ATMGF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Atco Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
About Atco Mining
