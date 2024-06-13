Short Interest in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Declines By 45.8%

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the May 15th total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Caravelle International Group Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of CACO stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 2,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Caravelle International Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.