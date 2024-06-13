Short Interest in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Declines By 45.8%

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the May 15th total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Caravelle International Group Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of CACO stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 2,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Caravelle International Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.21.
Caravelle International Group Company Profile
