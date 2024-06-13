Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Drops By 47.8%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.30. 18,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,976. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.56.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.5751 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%.

