Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Drops By 77.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHSCN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,952. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4438 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

