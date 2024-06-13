Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Drops By 70.3%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the May 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Compass Group Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 89,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,502. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

