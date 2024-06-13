Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Drops By 69.0%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
