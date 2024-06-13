Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Rises By 652.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 652.6% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 3.57% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DVLU traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

