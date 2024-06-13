Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Rises By 460.6%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 460.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $329.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

