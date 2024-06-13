Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Rises By 460.6%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 460.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FEMS traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $329.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
