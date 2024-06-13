Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declines By 72.8%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the May 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2,011.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 379,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,707 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1,531.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 208,093 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $3,390,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,376 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FPF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 113,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,756. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

