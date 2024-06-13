Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Rises By 973.8%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 973.8% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Huatai Securities Stock Performance

Shares of HUATF stock traded up 0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 12-month low of 1.12 and a 12-month high of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.25.

Huatai Securities Company Profile

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd. provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Wealth Management, Institutional Services, Investment Management, International Business, and Other segments. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

