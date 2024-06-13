Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Rises By 973.8%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 973.8% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Huatai Securities Stock Performance
Shares of HUATF stock traded up 0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 12-month low of 1.12 and a 12-month high of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
