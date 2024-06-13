Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Drops By 67.1%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kutcho Copper Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KCCFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Kutcho Copper has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

