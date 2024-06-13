Short Interest in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Rises By 326.8%

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 326.8% from the May 15th total of 677,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MMTec Price Performance

Shares of MMTec stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 11,349,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MMTec has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MMTec

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MMTec stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

