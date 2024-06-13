Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Grows By 500.0%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTLC remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,772. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.