Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Grows By 500.0%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTLC remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,772. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Oncotelic Therapeutics
