Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Drops By 63.1%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the May 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PureTech Health Price Performance
Shares of PureTech Health stock remained flat at $2.88 on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.
PureTech Health Company Profile
