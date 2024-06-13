Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Drops By 63.1%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the May 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PureTech Health stock remained flat at $2.88 on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

