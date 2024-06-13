Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Drops By 63.1%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the May 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of PureTech Health stock remained flat at $2.88 on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.