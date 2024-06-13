Short Interest in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Expands By 192.1%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 192.1% from the May 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Selina Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of Selina Hospitality stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,188,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,236,869. Selina Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Get Selina Hospitality alerts:

About Selina Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.