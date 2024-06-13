Short Interest in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Expands By 192.1%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 192.1% from the May 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Selina Hospitality Price Performance
Shares of Selina Hospitality stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,188,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,236,869. Selina Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
About Selina Hospitality
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Selina Hospitality
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.