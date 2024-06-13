Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Increases By 1,865.5%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 1,865.5% from the May 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 950,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,967. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on SIFY

About Sify Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.