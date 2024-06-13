Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Expands By 1,700.0%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

OTCMKTS SUHJY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,815. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.