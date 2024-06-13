Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Expands By 1,700.0%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance
OTCMKTS SUHJY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,815. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
