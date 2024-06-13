Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Decreases By 40.8%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TDH Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ PETZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 9,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.
TDH Company Profile
