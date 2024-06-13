Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Decreases By 40.8%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TDH Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ PETZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 9,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

