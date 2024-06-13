Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Decreases By 85.7%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.48. 24,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.3001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

