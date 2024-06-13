Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Grows By 255.8%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 255.8% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Thungela Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS TNGRF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668. Thungela Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

About Thungela Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.