Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Grows By 255.8%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 255.8% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Thungela Resources Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS TNGRF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668. Thungela Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.
About Thungela Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.