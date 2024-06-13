Short Interest in Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Expands By 436.4%

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 436.4% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vidrala Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VDRFF remained flat at C$84.50 during trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.50. Vidrala has a 52-week low of C$84.50 and a 52-week high of C$84.50.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Iberian Peninsula and rest of Europe, and Brazil. It provides glass bottles for oils and vinegar, beers, preserve food, sparkling wine and cider, spirits, wines, and juices, as well as for non-alcoholic beverages.

