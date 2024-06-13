Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declines By 62.6%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,040 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

Shares of ACV stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 31,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,146. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

