Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Rises By 85.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,480. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $336.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $49.99.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
