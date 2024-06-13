Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Rises By 411.5%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 411.5% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

CNET stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Further Reading

