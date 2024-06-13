Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 1,490.0% in May

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 1,490.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,652. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.3102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.