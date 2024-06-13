SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

