Simmons First National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

SFNC opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

