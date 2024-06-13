Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Argus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.6 %

SPG stock opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.