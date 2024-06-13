Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.54

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 394979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$556.54 million, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Sintana Energy

In related news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. In other news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$224,000.00. Also, Director Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 798,860 shares of company stock valued at $953,129. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

