Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Down 5.7%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 7,107,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 17,539,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Sirius XM Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $8,929,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

