SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Loop Capital

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.21. 44,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after acquiring an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after acquiring an additional 128,076 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.