Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,438. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

