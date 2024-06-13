Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, an increase of 334.6% from the May 15th total of 53,700 shares. Approximately 38.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Siyata Mobile Price Performance
Shares of SYTA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 186,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,098. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $803,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.25.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 112.00% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Siyata Mobile
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.