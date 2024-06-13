Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Equities analysts predict that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.