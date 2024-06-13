Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.84

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.84 and last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 1152168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,337 shares of company stock worth $5,035,142 in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

