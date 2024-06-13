SmarDex (SDEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $135.40 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a total market cap of $135.40 million and approximately $680,058.37 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01640208 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $844,617.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

