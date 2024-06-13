Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 2% on Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $127.26 and last traded at $127.78. 2,262,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,439,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.33.

Specifically, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser bought 76,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,277 shares of company stock worth $12,545,775. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Snowflake Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

