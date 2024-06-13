Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.
Sodexo Stock Performance
Shares of Sodexo stock remained flat at $94.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $114.00.
Sodexo Company Profile
