Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR – Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Solitario Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Solitario Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:SLR opened at C$1.20 on Monday. Solitario Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 36.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

