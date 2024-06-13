Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR – Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Solitario Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Solitario Resources Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of TSE:SLR opened at C$1.20 on Monday. Solitario Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 36.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86.
About Solitario Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solitario Resources
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.