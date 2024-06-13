Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in May

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 153,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,785. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.
About Spark New Zealand
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.