Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in May

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 153,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,785. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.