SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

